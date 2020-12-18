The ‘NFL Defensive Rookies of the Year’ quiz

There are still three weeks left in the 2020 NFL season, but it’s been abundantly clear for some time now that Chase Young is the real deal. Selected second overall by the Washington Football Team in April’s draft, Young entered the league with a massive amount of hype, and somehow he’s lived up to it. He helped Washington defeat the then-undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers, impressing head coach Mike Tomlin with what might have been the defensive play of the season. He’s a big reason why Ron Rivera’s Washington Football Team is poised to make the postseason for the first time in five seasons. Not bad for a 21-year-old.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Unsurprisingly, Young is the odds-on favorite to win the 2020 NFL AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Award. Given the year, team, and position, how many of these first-year defensive standouts since the 1990 season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!