The most terrifying creatures in the Star Wars universe

The canonical 2017 comic Darth Maul 1 reveals that the slippery beasts called rathtars hail from Twon Ketee, where they were the subjects of hunting for sport at the tail end of the Republic’s reign. Darth Maul faces off with some of the creatures himself, realizing that they prefer to hunt in groups.

Decades later, after Han Solo saves the galaxy a bunch of times and watches his only son turn into a homicidal maniac, he had to do something to pass the time. And what better way to make it through those gloomy galaxy days than smuggling a bunch of tentacled monsters on the Eravana for King Prana?

After Han lost the Millennium Falcon during The Force Awakens, it’s surprising his new smuggling ship withstands the force of three rathtars at all. Unbeknownst to Rey, she lets the beasts loose. Thankfully, bloodthirsty rathtars don’t seem to prefer what they kill (as long as it’s something), and two of the creatures take care of the rival gangs hot on Han’s trail. Meanwhile, Rey takes care of the other one right after it almost kills Finn. Apparently, one great way to kill a rathtar is jumping through hyperspace when it tries to take a joy ride on your ship, and the Millennium Falcon escapes the gripping tentacles of the rathtars with Rey, Finn, Han, and Chewie on-board.