The most bizarre sports moments of 2020

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

No baseball team has done a better job staying ahead of the curve in regards to analytics than the Tampa Bay Rays. The Rays do things unconventionally, and usually to great effect. Their methods were enough to get them all the way to the World Series this year, and maybe they’d have won the whole thing over the Dodgers. We’ll never know, however, because Kevin Cash opted to take out starter Blake Snell with one out in the sixth inning, and the Rays clinging to a 1-0 lead. Cash explained later that he didn’t want Snell to go through Los Angeles’ lineup a third time, despite his only having thrown 73 pitches. Reliever Nick Anderson came in, promptly gave up a double, threw a wild pitch to tie the game, then gave up a fielder’s choice that gave the Dodgers the series-winning run. Not great!