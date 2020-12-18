For those hoping to see Hilary Duff reprise her role as Lizzie McGuire in a new revival, we’ve got bad news for you. That’s because al talks of bringing the character to Disney+ is now dead. Here’s what you need to know.

Actress Hilary Duff took to her social media account to explain that because the project was maligned with several setbacks and supposed behind-the-scenes drama, the show will not be produced.

The blonde beauty wrote, “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly & despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen.”

The Lizzie McGuire Revival Is Officially Dead

Hilary went on to say that the main issue was how her character would be portrayed on the show.

“I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her,” she explained.

In a statement to the New York Post, a spokesperson for Disney confirmed that the project is not moving forward.

“‘Lizzie McGuire’ fans have high expectations for any new stories. Unless and until we are confident we can meet those expectations, we’ve decided to hold off, and today, we informed the cast’s representatives that we are not moving forward with the planned series,” the spokesperson said.

