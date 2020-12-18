The iconic video game soundtrack Nine Inch Nails wrote

Well before being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Trent Reznor of the industrial rock band Nine Inch Nails wrote the soundtrack for Quake, an iconic first person shooter from id Software. Quake blazed a trail for future first-person shooters, largely in part to innovative PC game developer John Romero, who worked on other classic games like Doom and Wolfenstein, and co-founded id Software.

In an interview with Vice, Romero explains that fellow game developers John Carmack and American McGee were fans of Nine Inch Nails, and that Nine Inch Nails also happened to be avid Doom players, even going so far as to have computers on their tour bus for indulging in multiplayer matches. Of the soundtrack, Romero said that the designers wanted something completely different for Quake. Reznor wanted to match a certain aesthetic that he saw as being consistent with other id Software first-person shooters.

“We don’t want songs. We want feelings,” Romero said of Reznor’s work on Quake.

Quake feels different from games that preceded it, in part, because of Reznor’s gritty, dark soundtrack and ambient screams.