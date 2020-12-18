The Hank detail you missed in Breaking Bad’s One Minute

Though Hank initially believes that the “one minute” call is merely a bad prank, he quickly discovers that it is a deadly serious warning. As predicted, the Cousins, Leonel (Daniel Moncada) and Marco Salamanca (Luis Moncada), proceed to ambush Hank in the grocery store parking lot.

Hank is able to thwart Leonel’s attack from behind by backing up his car and crushing him into another vehicle. However, Marco shoots Hank through his driver’s side window, and while Hank manages to slip away and use Leonel’s gun to initiate a counterattack, Marco’s bullet proof vest leaves him uninjured by Hank emptying a clip into his chest. Marco returns fire and moves in to finish the assassination, but before pulling the trigger, he decides on a more grisly fatality and sets off to retrieve his axe. Before Marco returns, Hank finds the hollow point bullet that Marco has accidentally dropped and manages to reload Leonel’s pistol with it. As Marco lifts his axe to finish the job, Hank fires just in time, and both the axe and Marco’s lifeless body fall to the ground beside him.

Reddit user Flyaway_5 recently discovered that the titular stretch of time factors into this critical portion of the scene as well because the moment between Marco deciding a bullet would be too easy and Hank putting one into Marco’s head lasts for — you guessed it — one minute. So next time you get to this episode in your inevitable Breaking Bad re-binge session, make sure to bring a stopwatch and check out this cool detail for yourself.