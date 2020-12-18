The Game of Thrones Easter egg in The Mandalorian

If you’re a fan of Game of Thrones, you likely remember how Pedro Pascal’s storyline ended on HBO’s epic fantasy series Game of Thrones… and it didn’t go particularly well.

As Oberyn Martell, a highborn prince of Dorne, Pascal played a swaggering, suave foreigner to the Seven Kingdoms, making his first appearance at a royal wedding in the show’s fourth season. However, after the wedding goes horribly awry — namely, when the groom, King Joffrey Baratheon (Joffrey Gleeson) is poisoned and chokes to death — Oberyn is left adrift in Westeros, and ultimately agrees to serve as a champion in a trial by combat on behalf of Joffrey’s falsely accused murderer, his uncle Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage).

Though Oberyn fights skillfully against his longtime nemesis Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), his hubris eventually gets the best of him. After knocking his opponent to the ground with a poisoned spear, Oberyn taunts The Mountain, only for his enemy to rise back up and kill him in the most brutal way possible, crushing Oberyn’s skull into pieces.

The reference to Oberyn Martell's fatal head injury on The Mandalorian might have been subtle, but Game of Thrones fans definitely got the joke.