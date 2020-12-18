‘The Flight Attendant’ Showrunner Hints Potential Season 2 Storyline

The Flight Attendant season finale saw Cassandra “Cassie” Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) finally solve her murder mystery. But the HBO series also left a few storylines unexplored. According to the series’ showrunner, if there will be a season 2 of The Flight Attendant, he knows where the story should go.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from the finale of The Flight Attendant.]

Kaley Cuoco in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 1 | HBO Max

Cassie finally finds peace in the finale

When viewers first met Cassie in the series premiere of The Flight Attendant, she was a shell of a person who didn’t self-reflect her destructive choices. But after waking up next to the bloody body of her passenger date, Alex (Michiel Huisman), Cassie found herself stuck in her head, trying to piece together the events of the night.

But while chatting with Alex in the hotel room inside her psyche, Cassie also was forced to face her past trauma. And as much as she tried to push them away, memories of drinking with her father as a child began to emerge.

In the finale, not only did Miranda (Michelle Gomez) and Cassie get Alex’s secret account numbers back, they also confronted the real killer, Buckley, aka Felix (Colin Woodell). But along with sorting out the chaos of the present, Cassie was also able to come to terms with her past and find some peace.

In the final scenes, she meets Annie (Zosia Mamet) at a diner and reveals that she’s going to Alcoholics Anonymous and is two weeks sober. Miranda leaves Cassie Alex’s book (without the account numbers) with a note saying she’ll see her soon.

‘The Flight Attendant’ has more to explore

Cassie may have found peace, but her best friend, Megan (Rosie Perez) is still on the run after unwittingly selling government secrets to North Korea. Shane (Griffin Matthews) reveals that he is an undercover CIA agent tracking Megan. And he hints that the CIA is tapping Cassie to become a human asset.

According to the series’ lead actor and executive producer, Kaley Cuoco, the show was written with a future story in mind. “I hope it doesn’t sound too cocky, but we have always had a vision for a season 2,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “We have had a very clear path for what a season 2 would look like, and we know exactly what it’ll look like, and we hope we’ll get the opportunity to do that.”

‘The Flight Attendant’ showrunner hints where a season 2 story could go

The Flight Attendant showrunner Steve Yockey is on board for a potential second season. And he hinted the story would follow Cassie on more adventures.

“We always thought this would be a limited series, right?” Yockey told Collider. “So if we get another one, that’s great. And I know that Kaley’s very excited. I’m very excited about the idea of [a Season 2], but I think it would be… I think it would be like another Cassie-bound-adventure.”

Yockey also suggested that the next season would likely not see Alex return as a fixture in Cassie’s psyche. “I think the mind place would look different in a second season,” he revealed. “It would be present because it’s a part of our storytelling, but I think it would take a different form.”

The complete first season of The Flight Attendant is streaming on HBO Max.