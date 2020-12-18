The famous singer who inspired FF 15’s Noctis

This tidbit comes courtesy of Final Fantasy 15‘s localization director and lead writer, Dan Inoue. He explained that, during the process of designing Noctis, the Final Fantasy 15 team became worried that they had come up with a stereotypical emotional teen of a hero. In order to differentiate him from similar characters, they incorporated one key element of Cobain’s public persona: his struggle with fame.

Does that mean that the other members of Noctis’ crew were based on Cobain’s bandmates? Probably not, but they do line up pretty nicely with one another.

Prompto is Dave Grohl, the exuberant young talent who could one day break out on the strength of his own charisma. Ignis is Krist Novoselic, the glue that holds the group together. Gladiolus is Pat Smear, the guy who’s there to give the group some punk cred. Ardyn feels less like a Nirvana member and more like Axl Rose. This is fitting, because as recounted by punk rock historian Damian Abraham, “you used to have to choose: Guns & Roses OR Nirvana.