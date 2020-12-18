The character Super Smash Bros fans want but can’t have

Waluigi has been dangled in front of Smash players for over a decade now. The character first made his Smash debut as an assist trophy in Super Smash Bros. Brawl, and since then has stayed in that position in subsequent entries. His inclusion would be justified, considering Mario’s counterpart, Wario, was added to the Smash roster several years ago in Brawl. To add insult to injury, Mario and Luigi have alternate outfits that look exactly like Waluigi’s.

This topic was actually brought up in an interview with former Nintendo of America president, Reggie Fils-Aimé. When he spoke with Vice, Fils-Aimé said that Nintendo was aware of the demand for Waluigi and that Sakurai has been informed, but “in the end it’s his decision to make.”

Although there is no indication that Waluigi will be included in future Super Smash Bros. titles, that still doesn’t mean he’s completely out of the running. With characters still being added to Ultimate, this purple mustachioed Mario character might have a chance from breaking out of his assist trophy position. After all, if Little Mac could do it, why not Waluigi?