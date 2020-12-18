The best sports moments of 2020

Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire

There was a time in March, April, and into May, when sports fans were not sure if our North American professional leagues would return to the court, ice, or pitch in 2020. Once summer rolled around, however, we got some good news. Of course, it all looked different. MLS marked its return with a bubble-style tournament in Florida, the same state where the NBA resumed its season in a similar style in late July. The WNBA played its entire season inside a “Wubble” in Florida, while the NHL resumed play with a new, expanded playoff format in early October, with games played in Toronto and Edmonton.