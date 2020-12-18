The best landing spots on CoD: Warzone’s Rebirth Island

Considering Rebirth Island’s reduced acreage, finding yourself in the middle of an intense firefight is likely to happen sooner rather than later. This means that players have two options: dive into high-tier loot areas and hope to come out on top or skirt conflict while other squads grind each other down.

If you prefer to jump straight in, it’s hard to avoid the Prison Block, site 12 on the Rebirth Island atlas. This central location offers some of the closest experiences that Rebirth Island has to the Stadium or the Superstore in Verdansk. Teams that conquer the Prison Block will have not only a substantial collection of loot and cash but a commanding view of the island as well.

Another hot spot is the Security Area, sites 30-32 on the atlas, on the island’s southwest corner. While the loot isn’t quite as extensive as the Prison Block, there are high-value items such as a helicopter, multiple vehicle spawn locations, and a buy station waiting for your squad. Coming out on top will probably require a reposition later in the match, but it should give you an edge throughout the game.