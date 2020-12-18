Tessa Thompson just described Thor 4 in the best way

Tessa Thompson recently sat down with Entertainment Tonight to promote her upcoming film, Sylvie’s Love, which will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime on December 23, 2020. After spending some time discussing the great costumes she gets to wear in the film, the topic quickly switched to her future return to the MCU in Thor: Love and Thunder.

She admitted that she couldn’t say much, as the movie is only now preparing to go into production. However, she did offer a tease as to what audiences can expect. “It is very funny,” said Thompson, citing the script she recently received. “It’s very, very funny and actually very touching.” Thor: Ragnarok was one of the most hilarious MCU films ever made, so it’s nice to hear that Love and Thunder will carry on with that trajectory.

Superhero fans aren’t the only ones excited to hear an update regarding the upcoming film. Thompson’s Sylvie’s Love co-star Nnamdi Asomugha went on to ask, “Are there any roles still left to be cast?” It seemed to all be in jest, but we’re guessing if director Taika Waititi gave him a call, he’d pick up the phone.