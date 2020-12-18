Terry Bradshaw has high praise for Justin Herbert

Terry Bradshaw had some high praise for Justin Herbert after Thursday night’s game.

Herbert went 22-of-32 for 314 yards and two touchdown passes in his Los Angeles Chargers’ 30-27 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. He also rushed for 14 yards and the game-ending touchdown in overtime.

Herbert won the game with a long bomb in OT to set up his TD run. The strong play left Bradshaw impressed.

“He’s got great insight into how to read the coverages. He’s accurate as all getup. He really snaps the ball; in other words, there’s a lot of spin on the ball. … So impressed. So impressed. This kid looks like he’ll be there. He’s a (Andrew) Luck, an (John) Elway, a (Dan) Marino,” Bradshaw said.

“If you are a Charger fan, you should be excited about the future of this team,” the Fox analyst and former quarterback concluded.

That’s some great company to put Herbert in. Elway and Marino are Hall of Famers, while Luck was on his way to a Hall of Fame career before retiring early.

Herbert is only a rookie but has put up some very strong numbers this season. His 27 touchdown passes have tied Baker Mayfield’s rookie record. And unlike many other rookies who turn the ball over a ton in their first year, Herbert has thrown only 10 interceptions.

The future is looking bright for Herbert and the Chargers. Bradshaw isn’t the only one who sees it.