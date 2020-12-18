Terence Corcoran: What the H! More energy subsidies?

Article content continued

As EV makers, battery technology companies and other industries drive off with billions in government cash, along comes the hydrogen fuel cell industry looking for its own subsidy bandwagon. A new report titled Hydrogen Strategy for Canada: A Call to Action, released Wednesday by Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan, outlined a massive program of subsidies, regulations and interventions to boost hydrogen as the energy source of the future.

While the report was funded by Ottawa, it was actually written by hydrogen power-promoting researchers at an organization called Zen and the Art of Clean Energy Solutions. Zen is headed by Jeff Grant, described as the leader of Zen’s “commercial and government business development activities” with a passion for the electrification of transportation. Before Zen, Grant spent 15 years at Ballard Power Systems, the Vancouver-based fuel cell maker.

Ottawa’s “hydrogen strategy” document looks to be little more than a comprehensive 100-page industry lobby effort. Many industry and NGO groups participated. Another contributor to the “strategy” was the Institute for Breakthrough Energy + Emission Technologies, a Vancouver-based clean energy promoter headed by Mike Brown, also a veteran of Ballard Power, a company with a mixed history as a clean fuel investment vehicle (see graph).

But back to the hydrogen “call to action.” The actions required to convert hydrogen — the first element (H) in the periodic table — into energy are scientifically, technically and economically challenging. To overcome these challenges, Zen estimates that over the next five years between $5 billion and $7 billion will be needed to “lay the foundation of a strong national hydrogen economy.”