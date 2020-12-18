Tennessee nurse faints live on air minutes after getting Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

If you’re known to faint from pain or the sight of needles, perhaps volunteering to get the COVID-19 vaccine live on-air isn’t a wise choice.

But one Tennessee nurse didn’t let it stop her from getting the jab on camera and, unsurprisingly, collapsing minutes later.

Nurse Tiffany Pontes Dover, a 30-year-old mother-of-two, was among the first nurses in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to receive the vaccine on Thursday.

Seventeen-minutes after getting the vaccine, she was speaking to local news outlet News Channel 9 when she suddenly started feeling unwell.

‘It’s really… I’m sorry I’m feeling really dizzy. I’m sorry…,’ she said before dropping to the ground while two colleagues rushed to catch her.

She then recovered and said she often faints when she feels pain so it came as no surprise.

‘It just hit me all of a sudden… I feel fine now! It’s common for me,’ she said.

FAINTING AFTER INJECTIONS Fainting after receiving an injection or at the sight of needles is common. The most common cause of fainting is Vasovagal Syncope which doesn’t relate to more serious problems. Triggers include; Standing for long periods

Excess heat

Intense emotion, such as fear Intense pain

The sight of blood or a needle

Prolonged exercise Dehydration

Skipping meals

Her colleagues insisted it had nothing to do with the vaccine.

‘It is a reaction that can happen very frequently with any vaccine or shot,’ said Dr. Jesse Tucker, Medical Director of critical care medicine at CHI Memorial, who also received the vaccine.

Videos of her fainting went viral and anti-vaxxers said it was proof the vaccine isn’t safe.

Many said they didn’t want to be used as ‘guinea pigs’, and said they didn’t even believe that she is known to collapsing.

On Friday morning, Vice President Mike Pence received the shot as did Surgeon General Jerome Adams.

President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have also received the vaccine, and the country’s most senior medics say it is safe.

There remains though a huge amount of skepticism surrounding the vaccine.

Many fear not enough research has been done into the long term side effects or safety.

There is no data about how safe the vaccine is for children under the age of 16 nor is there information about how long it provides immunity.

Two British healthcare workers who were among the first in the world to receive the vaccine when it became available went into anaphylactic shock afterwards.

They both recovered afterwards.

Pfizer’s vaccine is the only one in the world that has been approved.

Moderna’s is still being reviewed, as is AstraZeneca’s.

Polls vary about how many Americans are willing to take the vaccine.

A recent ABC News poll said as many as 80 percent were but 44 percent wanted to wait until they knew more about it.

That’s higher than most other polls which say up to 40 percent of Americans are suspicious of it and unwilling to take it.