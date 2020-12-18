Teenage girl dead after double stabbing in Sydney’s west

A teenage girl has died and a second is fighting for her life after a stabbing in Parramatta in Sydney’s west overnight.

Emergency services arrived at an apartment in Parramatta around 10.45pm last night to find a 17-year-old girl in the foyer suffering stab wounds to her abdomen.

Police found a second girl, also aged 17, in one of the rooms with stab wounds to her torso.

Police at the scene after 17-year-old girl was found with stab wounds in an apartment in Parramatta. ()

The girl was given emergency CPR and despite efforts from paramedics, she died on the way to hospital.

The first victim was also taken to Westmead Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

The other remains in a critical condition.

A 19-year-old man, known to the girls, visited Parramatta police station with his father around 2.50am this morning and was arrested shortly after.

Detective Inspector Tom Barnes addresses the media after a 17-year-old girl was found with stab wounds in an apartment in Parramatta. ()

Police believe the young male and two girls were the only three people inside the apartment room at the of the attack.

“The parents of the child deceased are grieving the loss of a daughter, a sister, in the lead up to Christmas,” Detective Inspector Tom Barnes said.

“Police are allowing them to process what’s happened and we will speak to them as soon as we can.”