Tchia release date, trailer, and platforms

While the game has been officially announced, it doesn’t currently have a release date. On Steam, the release date is listed as “TBA.”

According to Acaweb’s website, the company has about 14 employees, including the co-founders, Phil Crifo and Thierry Boura, who are from New Caledonia. That’s more than it had when Awaceb’s first game, Fossil Echo, was released in 2016.

“We’ve grown quite a bit since then to match the scope of our new project, a much more ambitious title,” the company’s FAQ notes. It says about 40 percent of the team is from New Caledonia.

Still, the staff looks pretty small, and there’s no telling right now how long it will take them to successfully develop this bigger title. It also depends exactly how ambitious Tchia is. If you’re looking to be on top of the news about a release date when it finally comes, you may want to join the mailing list. The company has also said it will announce the release date over social media when it’s available.