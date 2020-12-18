Taapsee Pannu shares her fitness journey towards becoming Rashmi Rocket

If you’ve been following Taapsee Pannu on Instagram, you would know that in the last couple of days the actress has been only sharing about her fitness journey and her workout regime for her next Rashmi Rocket. The actress is giving it her all for this new project where she has to achieve a certain body type and build an athletic physique which is not so easy to do naturally and also amidst shooting several other projects.



Taapsee Pannu shared a video this morning where she gives us her fans a complete lowdown on how she worked hard from day one to become Rashmi Rocket. The actress has her fitness experts speaking in the video who share the fact that the actress was sure that she doesn’t want to use any steroids but wanted to achieve that body naturally. Following that the actress gives us glimpses of her intense training sessions where she’s working hard on the running field and in the gym and making sure she sweats it out.













Taapsee Pannu even says that since she was working on several other projects, she couldn’t afford to sit at home for a year and work on her body and hence it was more challenging for her to get this body and work simultaneously. Yesterday too the actress had shared a picture on Instagram where she had mentioned how she has increased the weights in her workout regime. It has been one helluva journey for her. Hats off to this young diva.