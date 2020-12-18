T.I. Describes Spending Quality Time With Daughter as ‘Thot Prevention Hours’

Instagram

The ‘Whatever You Like’ rapper, who previously sparked debate with his comments about his daughter’s virginity, once again causes people to be puzzled over his obsession with his daughter.

While it’s not uncommon for a father to try protecting his daughter, T.I. has once again raised eyebrows with his comment about the way he raises his own daughter. In the latest episode of his podcast series “expediTIously”, he shared his way of keeping his daughter from developing behaviors that would eventually lower her self-worth.

“You gotta put them in thot prevention hours,” he told his guest. “Keep your daughter out of the pole.” He stressed it’s “necessary” for any father to spend one on one time with his daughter, whether it’s taking her for a shopping trip to a mall or doing any other activities, to prevent them from developing thot behaviors.

His shocking choice of words for describing spending quality time with his daughter has been met with mixed response. One took issue with T.I.’s apparent obsession with his daughter, saying, “Men are obsessed with controlling us and it’s sad.”

Another weighed in, “It’s good that he’s involved with his daughters lives! But he’s just so overbearing and doesn’t treat his daughters the same way that he treats his sons.” Unimpressed with T.I.’s advice for other fathers, a third one commented, “He never says the right things…”

“If that’s all you worry about with having a daughter seek help,” another suggested to the 40-year-old star. Someone else alleged that T.I. is worried so much about his daughter because of his own bad behaviors toward ladies, “He protect his Daughter so much Cos of the dirt he do around women.” Another quipped, “Hmmm I wonder who should have spent Womanizer Prevention Hours with You ???”

There were a few, however, who agreed with T.I. “He might have worded it a little crazy but he’s spot on,” one remarked. Another responded to the criticism, “What’s wrong with what he’s saying I’m confused. He basically saying men spend time with ur daughters so they’ll have more self worth.”

T.I. previously shocked everyone when he revealed that he took his daughter Deyjah Harris to gynecologist every year to check if she’s still virgin. His comments caused a rift with his daughter, who admitted in October, “Prior to all of this happening, our relationship was pretty decent, but after all of this, it’s changed, honestly.”