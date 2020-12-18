SweeGen Announces Approval in Brazil of Full Range of Next Generation Stevia Sweeteners Food and beverage manufacturers in Brazil now have access to the industry’s widest range of stevia sweeteners.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Dec. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sugar reduction solutions company SweeGen announced Brazil’s National Health and Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has assessed and approved the company’s full range of Bestevia® stevia sweeteners as a food additive.

After a safety review, ANVISA confirmed approvals to SweeGen of its full range of Bestevia Rebaudiosides including Rebs B, D, E, I, and M. SweeGen’s Bestevia stevia sweeteners are all produced by a proprietary stevia leaf-based bioconversion process, resulting in a taste close to sugar.

“This approval is great news for Brazilian food and beverage brands that want access to the best tasting non-GMO zero-calorie stevia sweeteners available to satisfy consumer demands for better-for-you products. The region now joins North America in regulatory status, where SweeGen’s Rebs B, D, E, I and M are highly sought-after zero calorie sweeteners,” said Luca Giannone, senior vice president for global sales.

With this new approval, food and beverage manufacturers in Brazil can now create innovations with SweeGen’s Bestevia e+ Taste Solutions portfolio. This exclusive taste and sweetener platform offers sugar reduction solutions for applications across the spectrum, including beverages, dairy, confectionery, bakery and sauces. Bestevia e+ Taste Solutions deliver one of the industry’s most cost-efficient, great tasting and complete solutions for reducing sugar.

“This approval by ANVISA shows our strong commitment to delivering a wide range of sweetness and taste solutions for customers in South America,” said Giannone. “With the growing health awareness among Brazilian consumers, SweeGen can help brands go beyond sugar reduction to deliver products with true health and wellness impacts.”

SweeGen continues to focus on application technology, taste modulation expertise and regional consumer trends in order to meet the high demand for unique sugar reduction solutions in the nature-based sweetener space.

AboutSweeGen

Sweegen provides sweet taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.

We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best next generation stevia sweeteners in our portfolio such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, and M, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, SweeGen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want and consumers prefer.

For more information please contact [email protected] and visit SweeGen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

