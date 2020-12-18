Stars Sasha Farber and Emma Slater Announce That They Have Become United States Citizens

Dancing with the Stars has been a staple in television entertainment for many years. Big-name celebrities enter the show and viewers are able to see their favorite stars in a different light. While a majority of the focus is on the celebrities who are appearing on the shows each season, the dancers they are partnered with often build a large following and fan base as well. Two examples would be Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who shared great news with their fans recently, giving much credit to the show: they are now United States citizens.

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater | Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

Who are Sasha Farber and Emma Slater

Sasha Farber, 36, and Emma Slater, 31, both appeared on the most recent season of the show. Fans first fell in love with the couple back in 2016 when Farber proposed to Slater following an elimination on the show.

Farber was born in Russia and later moved to Australia while Slater was born in the United Kingdom. The couple, now married, met on the show as they both were cast as professional dance partners for the celebrities.

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater reveal their citizenship to fans

The couple had been living in Los Angeles and continued to appear on the show. They took to Instagram recently to share their elation that they both had become citizens of the United States.

Farber noted in his post that becoming a U.S. citizen was something he had dreamed of since being a little boy in Russia. He wrote, “I came to America to try out for a show called @dancingabc and my whole life changed, I proposed to my beautiful wife @theemmaslater on the show, got married, bought our first house, rescued a dog, made so many incredible memories and so many new friends I call my family here in America, and now I get to call America my home!!!”

He plans to extend the opportunity to others in his family, adding, “Now it’s time to bring my mum and dad over to be with us…”

Sasha Farber and Emma Slater say ‘Dancing with the Stars’ helped them

Slater shared in Sasha’s excitement in a post of her own, stating “I remember when I did some smaller dance jobs in the UK when I was 17 and my friends & I would discuss whether the credits of these shows would ever help us get a visa to the US!!” she continued. “But being an actual Citizen of the US? Wow!! Urgh, I guess I’ll stay.”

Both stars credit the Dancing with the Stars opportunity as a catalyst for allowing them to become U.S. citizens. Farber notes, “I’m so grateful for DWTS for believing in me and giving me a chance,” while Slater wrote she had no idea where dancing could take her in her life.

As the show completed its 29th season last fall, fans are sure to share in the couple’s excitement as the two will enter the next season officially calling the U.S. home.