Star Wars: Jedi fighting styles explained

The final type of lightsaber combat is also the most controversial. It’s called either Vaapad or Juyo, but no matter which name it goes by, it encourages the user to fully embrace their emotions, making it the most vicious combat style out there. Of course, giving into emotion goes against the Jedi way, which is why it’s unsurprising that Jedi of old who practiced this style ultimately fell to the dark side.

However, Vaapad is more than just a fighting style. In order to master it, the user has to actively enjoy the fight and relish the idea of winning over an opponent. Vaapad allows one to enter a state of mind that acts as a sort of portal into the dark side, allowing even Jedi to harness the darkness and emerge victorious. While attacks through Vaapad may seem to be disconnected initially, it’s all part of an elegant ballet designed to overcome even the strongest adversaries.

During the era of the prequel trilogy, Mace Windu was the only known master of Vaapad. He mastered it as a way to control the inner darkness within him, and it’s the reason why he was able to overcome Darth Sidious in Revenge of the Sith. Mace Windu could have taken out the most dangerous individual in the galaxy had it not been in his nature to honor the Jedi way and refuse to kill an unarmed fighter.