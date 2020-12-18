‘Spider-Man’ Fans Look to an Iconic Shot of the Avengers to Predict the Sinister Six’s Grand Entrance

While The Avengers was the most ambitious team-up of its time, bigger event movies in the same franchise have since usurped it. However, in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films, it’s implied that villains might team up like the titular superheroes have for the first time.

The forthcoming Spider-Man movie will reportedly kick off the Sinister Six. To mark the occasion, some fans are hoping that the iconic shot from the first Avengers movie could get an evil makeover.

The Avengers step into the frame

The Avengers was unlike any superhero property to ever exist on the big screen. It wasn’t a typical superhero movie, where the main character is met by a supporting cast to fight another villain. Instead, it was a culmination of two Iron Man movies, one Captain America movie, an Incredible Hulk film, and Thor, to boot.

With Hawkeye and Black Widow returning to the screen, it was unlike any event movie in history.

While the film features several shots of everyone’s favorite Marvel superheroes working together to stop Loki’s evil plan, one shot, in particular, remains one of the most iconic images in the franchises’ now 12-year-old history. With the team getting ready to fight Loki’s alien army, they gather around in a battle formation and get ready to take them on.

The camera circles around the group of seven, showing that they were finally meeting up as Marvel’s most iconic team after five movies. Since this first film, the team has grown many times, but the shot remains iconic based on what it represents.

From Civil War to Endgame, several of the other movies have tried to recreate it, but the magic of the original still reigns supreme to many.

With Spider-Man staple The Sinister Six coming up, many want to turn this shot into something darker.

Who are The Sinister Six?

Phase four of the MCU will introduce the concept of the multiverse. While this isn’t brand new to the MCU, as Spider-Man and Doctor Strange have both experienced variations on the concept, it will be the first time that the film franchise explores it as in-depth done in the comics.

It’s already proving to be one of the most anticipated moments in the franchise, with Jamie Foxx, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, and several other members of past Spider-Man franchises returning to the mix.

However, when it comes to the villains, the MCU might finally get its first team to compete with the tentpole Avengers. The Sinister Six takes many forms inside the comics, and the extent to which it will be used remains unseen. What we do know, however, is that Jamie Foxx has already been announced as Electro, a role he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 to mixed reviews.

Several other faces from the past could theoretically enter the fold. Michael Keaton’s Vulture was sent to prison the last time fans saw him in the first film, and Vulture, Tinkerer, and Scorpion joined him. Furthermore, Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio may have died in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but the series’ loose interpretation of death could mean that he’s set to return once The Sinister Six are revealed.

Furthermore, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus is also slated to return for the first time since Sam Raimi’s franchise.

If this happens, fans on Reddit hope for an evil version of the series’ most iconic shot.

A sinister circle

Fans on Reddit chimed in on a thread posted by u/Ashura5000. After the user recommended recreating the shot with all the villains, users like u/the_monkeyspinach elaborated.

“Instead of them being grouped back to back looking out, it could be from Spider-Man’s POV in the center seeing them all in a circle around him.”

This got u/acidfalconarrow thinking about a way to incorporate Spider-Man, too.

“Yeah the camera pans around Pete in a circle with each villain coming into the shot standing behind/in front of him as it spins. that would be sick.”

Surely, director Jon Watts and company will have a field day figuring out how to add the villainous team to the universe. However, no matter what they do, it will remind people of the first event movie that helped make everything after it possible.

There lies the beauty of what makes the MCU so powerful in the modern moviescape.