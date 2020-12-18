Shane Warne Bruce Oxenford Australia v India cricket Test

Spin king Shane Warne has savaged Bruce Oxenford after the Queensland umpire made another mistake in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval.

Oxenford’s latest indiscretion was to trigger Australia’s Nathan Lyon LBW despite the off-spinner getting a significant inside edge off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin on day two.

Lyon’s inevitable DRS review resulted in an inevitable stay of execution and the awkward sight of Oxenford overturning his decision.

It was enough to send Warne over the edge on Fox Cricket, with the commentator having already called out Oxenford on day one.

Oxenford took a run off an incredulous Virat Kohli despite India’s captain clearly grounding his bat beyond the crease.

“People have said to me outside the back of this ground that you might be a tough on Bruce Oxenford, but you can’t keep getting these decisions wrong,” Warne said.

“He just continually makes errors like this.

“We saw yesterday he gave a short run to India, which just wasn’t a short run.

“Everyone can make a mistake, but he has made three or four.

“This is a huge mistake.

“Look how much that deviates.

“You could hear the two noises straight away.

“What is Bruce Oxenford looking at?

“He is having an absolute stinker Bruce Oxenford.”

A former Queensland leg-spinner, Oxenford stood in his first Test in 2010 and replaced Simon Taufel on the ICC elite umpires panel in 2012.

Oxenford also gave Joe Burns out LBW on day two with replays showing the ball just clipping leg stump.

Burns reviewed but the dismissal stood.

“You don’t like to have a go at the umpire, but this could be the difference between the game, careers and winning the game and losing the game,” Warne said.

“Umpires can end your careers.

“Joe Burns’ decision was probably going down leg side but because of umpires call is still in play and it was maybe clipping maybe missing.

“But because he gave him out it gets given.

“He could cost Joe Burns his career by these mistakes.”