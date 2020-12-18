See Christina Aguilera’s Most Iconic Looks On and Off Stage

She is beautiful, in every single way!

There are so many words to describe Christina Aguilera including determined, accomplished and down-right incredible. This music powerhouse has been around since the early 2000s pop scene and thankfully isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Creating major hits that range from “Genie in a Bottle” to “Candyman” and “Fighter,” Aguilera is one of the most recognized singers of this generation.

In the last 20 years, she has collected multiple awards for her outstanding career including a 2000 Grammy Award for Best New Artist, a 2000 Billboard Music Award for Top Female Artist, the 2004 Glamour Award for Woman of the Year and a 2013 People’s Choice Award for The People’s Voice.

Outside of her music accolades, Aguilera has also devoted a huge portion of her time to her family, including her two kids Max Bratman, 12 and Summer Rutler, 6, in addition to countless years of philanthropic work for organizations such as AIDS Project Los Angeles, Declare Yourself and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.