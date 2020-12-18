SEC announces Dr Pepper Go Teach tuition recipients

11 minutes ago
The College Football Playoff Foundation in partnership with Dr Pepper, has partnered with the SEC to award one student-athlete from each SEC institution $2,500 in tuition support and the chance to receive an additional $20,000 in tuition as the grand prize winner.
Each SEC institution selected one student-athlete to receive a Dr Pepper Go Teach Tuition valued at $2,500. This program is open to student-athletes across all institutional sponsored sports programs and academic classifications who are enrolled in or applying to enroll in a teacher preparation program, an affiliated education program or an alternative teacher certificate program. The College Football Playoffs Foundation will select one recipient to receive the grand prize of an additional $20,000 ($22,500 total).
The Dr. Pepper Go Teach Grand Prize winner will be announced on SEC Nation during the SEC Championship on December 19, 2020.
Below are the SEC student – athlete nominees:
|Alabama
|Ariyah Copeland
|Women’s Basketball
|Arkansas
|Alyssa Lemon
|Swimming and Diving
|Auburn
|Jessica Merritt
|Swimming and Diving
|Florida
|Theresa Swertfager
|Softball
|Georgia
|Jordyn Pedersen
|Gymnastics
|Kentucky
|Madisyn Peeples
|Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country
|LSU
|Amanda Doyle
|Softball
|Mississippi
|Lindsey Johnson
|Softball
|Mississippi State
|Broadie King
|Football
|Missouri
|Karina Liz
|Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country
|South Carolina
|Kaden Briggs
|Men’s Track and Field
|Tennessee
|Danielle Mahaffey
|Volleyball
|Texas A,amp;M
|Samantha Siebenaller
|Women’s Swimming and Diving
|Vanderbilt
|Bryanna Leyen
|Bowling
For more on the Dr Pepper Go Teach Tuition Giveaway opportunity: click here.