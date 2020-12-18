SEC announces Dr Pepper Go Teach tuition recipients

Photo: The College Football Playoff Foundation | Extra Yard for Teachers

The College Football Playoff Foundation in partnership with Dr Pepper, has partnered with the SEC to award one student-athlete from each SEC institution $2,500 in tuition support and the chance to receive an additional $20,000 in tuition as the grand prize winner.

Each SEC institution selected one student-athlete to receive a Dr Pepper Go Teach Tuition valued at $2,500. This program is open to student-athletes across all institutional sponsored sports programs and academic classifications who are enrolled in or applying to enroll in a teacher preparation program, an affiliated education program or an alternative teacher certificate program. The College Football Playoffs Foundation will select one recipient to receive the grand prize of an additional $20,000 ($22,500 total).

The Dr. Pepper Go Teach Grand Prize winner will be announced on SEC Nation during the SEC Championship on December 19, 2020.

Below are the SEC student – athlete nominees:

Alabama Ariyah Copeland Women’s Basketball Arkansas Alyssa Lemon Swimming and Diving Auburn Jessica Merritt Swimming and Diving Florida Theresa Swertfager Softball Georgia Jordyn Pedersen Gymnastics Kentucky Madisyn Peeples Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country LSU Amanda Doyle Softball Mississippi Lindsey Johnson Softball Mississippi State Broadie King Football Missouri Karina Liz Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country South Carolina Kaden Briggs Men’s Track and Field Tennessee Danielle Mahaffey Volleyball Texas A,amp;M Samantha Siebenaller Women’s Swimming and Diving Vanderbilt Bryanna Leyen Bowling

For more on the Dr Pepper Go Teach Tuition Giveaway opportunity: click here.