SEC announces Dr Pepper Go Teach tuition recipients

11 minutes ago

Photo: The College Football Playoff Foundation | Extra Yard for Teachers

The College Football Playoff Foundation in partnership with Dr Pepper, has partnered with the SEC to award one student-athlete from each SEC institution $2,500 in tuition support and the chance to receive an additional $20,000 in tuition as the grand prize winner.

Each SEC institution selected one student-athlete to receive a Dr Pepper Go Teach Tuition valued at $2,500. This program is open to student-athletes across all institutional sponsored sports programs and academic classifications who are enrolled in or applying to enroll in a teacher preparation program, an affiliated education program or an alternative teacher certificate program. The College Football Playoffs Foundation will select one recipient to receive the grand prize of an additional $20,000 ($22,500 total).

The Dr. Pepper Go Teach Grand Prize winner will be announced on SEC Nation during the SEC Championship on December 19, 2020.

Below are the SEC student – athlete nominees:

AlabamaAriyah CopelandWomen’s Basketball
ArkansasAlyssa LemonSwimming and Diving
AuburnJessica MerrittSwimming and Diving
FloridaTheresa SwertfagerSoftball
GeorgiaJordyn PedersenGymnastics
KentuckyMadisyn PeeplesWomen’s Track and Field/Cross Country
LSUAmanda DoyleSoftball
MississippiLindsey JohnsonSoftball
Mississippi StateBroadie KingFootball
MissouriKarina LizWomen’s Track and Field/Cross Country
South CarolinaKaden BriggsMen’s Track and Field
TennesseeDanielle MahaffeyVolleyball
Texas A,amp;MSamantha SiebenallerWomen’s Swimming and Diving
VanderbiltBryanna LeyenBowling

For more on the Dr Pepper Go Teach Tuition Giveaway opportunity: click here.

