Scott Adkins: Max Cloud is a perfect escape

As the star of the Undisputed franchise and several beloved direct-to-video action vehicles, Adkins’ reputation as a bona fide genre badass carries some weight. The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud is comedic in tone, but the stunt work and fight sequences needed still needed to meet his exacting standards. After all, he kickstarted his career working with Hong Kong legends Sammo Hung and Jackie Chan.

“I was very fortunate that my first action movies were directed by the likes of those guys, because really they’re the very best,” he says. “Sammo Hung is arguably the best action director that has ever been… He’s phenomenal at what he does, the way he moves the camera, the way he creates the fighting. I was able to learn from the very best, learn how it’s supposed to be done in order to make it look as good as possible, and I was able to take that through for the rest of my career, with a full understanding of what it took to make a good fight sequence.”

Adkins credits director Martin Owen and particularly his friend Andy Long (a.k.a. Andreas Nguyen) with the success of the action side of Max Cloud. “Andy is a member of the Jackie Chan stunt team,” Adkins explains, “and he’s very experienced and very clever as a filmmaker, as well as a stunt performer. So I felt like I was in real good hands. I let Andy just take over and did what he wanted to do and it looked really good.”

He’s also full of praise for his co-stars, including Sons of Anarchy‘s Tommy Flanagan (whom he calls “a force of nature”) and Captain Marvel‘s Lashana Lynch, who will next be seen in the forthcoming James Bond adventure No Time to Die.