Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Panthers-Packers single-game tournaments

The Packers are in control of the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff race, and they’re going to want to hold onto that since only the top seed is getting a bye this year. In Week 15, the Packers will get a good test against the Panthers at Lambeau Field on Saturday night. Both the Packers and Panthers are better on offense than defense, so NFL DFS players will be happy to hear that there will be many viable lineup combinations to try in this contest. Our FanDuel Single-game lineup is targeting one side over the other and is spending up for a couple of key players with sky-high ceilings.

Luckily, there were some value plays in this lineup that made spending up for the two highest-priced players on this slate possible. We ended up grabbing two players priced $9K and below, and because they were both Packers, this lineup has a distinct Packers slant. There were certainly ways to use a more balanced approach, but this lineup has both the highest floor and highest upside of any unit we could come up with, so hopefully, our strategy of targeting most of one team’s passing offense and one RB on the other team will pay off.

FanDuel Single-Game Picks: Packers vs. Panthers

MVP (1.5x points): Aaron Rodgers, Packers ($16,000)

Rodgers and Davante Adams are the two obvious choices for MVP here, but we’re going with Rodgers as the safer pick. Simply put, Rodgers has been excellent this year. He has scored at least 22 FanDuel points in 11 of 13 games and has failed two score multiple TDs only once. In his past eight games, Rodgers has totaled at least three total TDs, and he should continue to score frequently against a Panthers defense that has allowed the 13th-most FanDuel points to QBs this year and just let Drew Lock throw for four TDs.

FLEX: Davante Adams, Packers ($15,000)

As previously mentioned, Adams is the other player who should be in the running for MVP consideration in this lineup. The Packers’ best WR has scored in eight consecutive games (12 total TDs), and during that span, he has averaged a whopping 11.4 targets per game. Over the season, his overall mark of 11 targets per game ranks second in the NFL. The Panthers rank middle-of-the-pack against WRs, but they don’t have anyone on their team that can contain Adams. Stacking him and Rodgers with one in the MVP slot is a must.

FLEX: Mike Davis, Panthers ($12,500)

With Christian McCaffrey (thigh) set to miss another game, Davis is an appealing play in this contest. The Panthers tend to primarily use one player at the RB position, and that has been Davis when McCaffrey has been out. Davis has averaged about 17 touches per game since Week 3, and he has done damage both on the ground and through the air. The Packers haven’t been good against RBs this year, as they have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to the position this season, including 18 total TDs. Davis should be able to take advantage of this so long as the Panthers don’t fall far behind early, but even if they do, he has the receiving chops needed to put up solid all-around numbers.

FLEX: Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers ($9,000)

Valdes-Scantling is the definition of a boom-or-bust playmaker. In his past five games, he has logged either 17.5 or more FanDuel points (three times) or five points or fewer (twice). That said, this is a solid price for Valdes-Scantling, and he could be in for a good game against the Panthers. Carolina struggled to contain deep-threat KJ Hamler last week, as he ripped off two long TD gains and finished the day with 86 yards. Valdes-Scantling isn’t quite as fast as Hamler, but he has deep speed and a solid enough frame to make contested catches. Expect MVS to catch some long passes and, perhaps, find his way into the end zone again as he continues to emerge as the second-favorite target of Rodgers.

FLEX: Jamaal Williams, Packers ($7,500)

Williams is a nice value play to cap off this lineup. Williams has been getting more touches in recent weeks, and he equaled Aaron Jones’ 17 carries against the Bears while totaling 10 touches compared to Jones’ 17 against the Lions. Essentially, it looks like the Packers are looking to keep Jones a bit fresher for the playoff run they’re about to go on, so that has allowed Williams to carve out a bigger role. This could be a good situation for Williams to get some touches against the Panthers, as Carolina has allowed the eighth-most FD points to RBs this season. You won’t find a better value in the sub-$10K range, and targeting Williams gives us the ability to spend up for Rodgers and Adams. Including him here is a sensible decision.