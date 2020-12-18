SaskTel officially launches its Boxing Week deals

SaskTel has officially launched its Boxing Week offers including wireless, internet and maxTV Stream deals.
Customers who sign up for a new wireless service on a two-year voice and data term will receive a $200 bonus credit and $10 per month off their plan for 12 months.
The carrier is offering discounts on accessories. For instance, if you buy one, you’ll get 10 percent off. If you buy two, you’ll get 15 percent off and if you buy three, you’ll get 25 percent off.
You can also sign up for infiNET 300 or interNET 50 on a two-year contract and pay as low as $59.95 per month for the first 12 months when bundled with wireless. Another offer includes all of this along with maxTV Stream for as low as $80 per month for 24 months.
A full list of SaskTel’s Boxing Week deals can be found here.