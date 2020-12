Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson, who became the first woman to coach a position group in NFL history, has a game-signed ball and her game-worn sideline jacket on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller, who became the first woman to play and score in a Power 5 football game, is receiving the same treatment.

The College Football Hall of Fame revealed Friday that it has put Fuller’s uniform on display.