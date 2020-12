James Harden is under contract with the Houston Rockets for two more seasons, which means there is no reason they have to rush to trade the former NBA MVP. The team may not want the situation dragging on much longer, however.

During an appearance on “Get Up!” Friday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski would not rule out the Rockets trading Harden before the start of the regular season on Wednesday. He said Houston would like to move on “sooner than later.”