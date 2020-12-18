Rockets expand Harden trade talks beyond 76ers, Nets?

Houston Rockets superstar guard James Harden might not find himself playing for the Philadelphia 76ers or Brooklyn Nets this season, after all.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne reported on Thursday that Houston has expanded trade talks beyond Harden’s two preferred destinations and that “several playoff-caliber teams in the Eastern and Western conferences” are “finding increased comfort in committing high-level trade assets in talks to acquire Harden.”

The ESPN story says the 76ers are willing to include All-Star Ben Simmons in a trade package but that talks between Philadelphia and Houston haven’t come close to nearing a figurative finish line. Additionally, the Nets likely can’t produce a package enticing enough to land Harden without including a third team in the mix.

The Rockets find themselves in an interesting place in that they’re willing to start the season with Harden in the lineup but also want to move the disgruntled one-time regular-season Most Valuable Player as soon as possible, but only for the right price.

Harden requested a trade following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign and missed Houston’s first two preseason games after he violated NBA COVID-19 protocols when he attended social gatherings in Atlanta and Las Vegas without wearing a mask or similar face covering.

Recently, SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell produced trade scenarios involving Harden and eight potential suitors.