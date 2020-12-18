Robert Pattinson Made Up Rumors About Super Kinky Sex Scenes

Though it’s been years since Robert Pattinson played brooding vampire, Edward Cullen, his role in the Twilight cast was truly a defining moment in his career. Though Pattinson had a few things on his resume prior to starring in Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn – Part 1, and Breaking Dawn – Part 2, the global attention he got from playing Edward was unmatched.

Robert Pattinson | Francois Durand for Dior/Getty Images

Though Pattison received a fair amount of fame from being cast as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, nothing could have prepared him for the obsession that Twilight fans had for him. In fact, even Daniel Radcliffe (who played Harry Potter) confessed that he felt Pattinson had a more challenging experience with fame than he did. Considering the massive built-in fan base that Twilight had thanks to its readers, fans’ obsession with Pattinson was all but guaranteed. But when he and his co-star, Kristen Stewart, started dating in real-life, the obsession reached a fever pitch.

Robert Pattinson debunked claims that he dated Kristen Stewart for the publicity

While some fans were thrilled about Pattinson and Stewart dating, other Twilight fans were skeptical. In fact, some media outlets suggested that the pair were only pretending to date for publicity and to drum up interest for the movies. But just how did Pattinson react to those claims? Back in 2012, Pattison spoke with the Washington Post and put those rumors to bed.

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: What is the Order of the 7 Books and What Are They About?

“For one thing, it would be a terrible marketing tool, and it’s not utilized very well at all,” Pattinson shared when asked if he was simply dating his Twilight cast member for marketing purposes. “People will say anything. I’m still amazed that people even believe anything [that’s said about us]. I mean, it’s one of the craziest things about the whole situation, where you can see the whole — is paradigm the right word? — of celebrity gossip, celebrity culture type stuff that’s literally entirely made up.”

The ‘Twilight’ cast member started a rumor about deleted sex scenes in ‘Breaking Dawn – Part 1’

Pattinson continued on to admit that he’d come to understand how fame and news outlets worked and, much to his chagrin, he wasn’t able to get news outlets to print anything differently. “There’s a storyline,” the Twilight alum shared. “You have a set character and your storyline is written for you. And it doesn’t matter what you do. I talked to Reese Witherspoon about it a while ago, and she was the person who really told me, you get given a character. I mean, I’ve literally tried to do things to throw people off, and it just doesn’t get printed.”

RELATED: ‘Twilight’: Why Robert Pattinson Only Wanted Edward and Bella to Touch 3 Times in the Movie

One thing, in particular, that Pattinson did to try to throw people off was make up rumors about scenes in the Twilight movies. One of his most ridiculous rumors was that there were deleted scat sex scenes in Breaking Dawn – Part 1. “I was doing things like saying there were scat scenes in the first part of Breaking Dawn, Pattinson confessed. “And they didn’t fit into any of their stories. It just wasn’t printed anywhere. If you make a storyline for yourself that’s not going to fit into the prescribed model, it just will not happen.”

Why didn’t Pattinson’s rumor about ‘Twilight’ get printed?

While we can appreciate Pattinson trying to pull one over on the media, we can see why the rumor about the deleted scat sex scenes was never picked up. One would only need to look at the PG-13 ratings for the Twilight movies to see that those types of scenes likely wouldn’t be allowed to be filmed in the first place. However, we can’t blame Pattinson for trying.