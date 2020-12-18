Riot just dropped big news for League of Legends fans

An MMO based on the world of League of Legends – or, as gaming industry analysts would call it, “money in the bank” — represents a giant step forward for an already prolific franchise. For more than a decade, the series’ main course, the ubiquitous multiplayer online battle arena, has been bringing the giant crystal hammer down on the competition, frequently being listed as the world’s most popular esport title. It’s been spun off into the digital collectible card game Legends of Runeterra, with a MOBA for mobile devices scheduled for release in 2021 and a turn-based RPG slated to debut the same year.

The success of League of Legends is undeniable. The game is consistently listed as one of the most popular streaming offerings on Twitch, and has been credited with pulling in over 100 million players annually, grossing over a billion dollars in revenue in 2019 alone.

No details on the newly announced MMO have been released, as proven by the way that the internet hasn’t physically exploded. For now, fans will have to sit tight and look forward to more big reveals in days to come, potentially at the 2021 League of Legends World Championship.