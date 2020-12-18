Ricky Martin Shows 13-Month-Old Son Renn in Rare Photo

Instagram

The ‘Livin’ la Vida Loca’ singer shares a black-and-white picture of Renn Martin-Yosef, her fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef whom they welcomed in October 2019.

–

Ricky Martin is giving his social media followers a sweet treat. Though rarely sharing a picture of his fourth child with husband Jwan Yosef, the “Livin’ la Vida Loca” singer made an exception recently when he posted on social media an adorable snap of 13-month-old Renn Martin-Yosef.

On Thursday, December 17, the 48-year-old surprised his Instagram followers by uploading a black-and-white photo of baby Renn. The image saw the toddler wearing a polo shirt, khaki shorts and sandals as he made an annoyed face for the camera. “Mi #babyRenn,” the proud father captioned the post.

<br />

This was not the first time Ricky treated fans with a picture of his fourth child though. Back in April, the “She Bangs” crooner also put out several black-and-white photographs of the baby boy in which he made silly expressions. “Aqui mi #ArabeBoricua Renn Martin-Yosef. el bebe de la casa. #BabyRenn #BabyBOY,” he wrote in the accompanying message.

<br />

Ricky and Jwan, who got married in 2017, announced Renn’s arrival in October 2019 via Instagram. The happy news came a month after the former coach of “The Voice” Australia revealed that he and his husband were expecting their fourth child together when accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington D.C..

“My family’s here,” he first shared. “My husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you.”

“Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she’s also the light of my life,” Ricky continued. “And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting.”

In addition to Renn, Ricky and Jwan are already parents to 12-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino and 23-month-old daughter Lucia. Despite having four kids already, the musician revealed in November that he is ready to extend his family.

“Some people think I’m crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me,” he told Entertainment Tonight at that time. “I don’t know. That’s all I got to say… Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it’s OK don’t tell him!”