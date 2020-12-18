‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne’s Husband Tom Girardi Tells Court He’s Broke

Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, has testified before a judge that he is broke.

Girardi is currently in the center of several lawsuits, alleging that he has mishandled clients’ funds. His assets have since been frozen.

“At one point I had about 80 million or 50 million in cash. That’s all gone. I don’t have any money,” he testified, according to the LA Times.

On the show, Erika and Tom appeared to be one of the wealthier couples, but it seems it was all smoke and mirrors. since the lawsuits were filed, Erika has filed for divorce from Tom.

Erika is also being sued. The debtors claimed that the couple “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds” and his “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne” is the reason for her shocking divorce filing earlier this year.

“While Erika publicly filed for divorce this month, on information and belief, that ‘divorce’ is simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm GK,” the lawsuit alleged.