Report: Trevor Bauer ‘too expensive’ for Reds

If he does sign elsewhere, the Reds won’t be completely left in the dust. Since Bauer rejected Cincinnati’s $18.9 million qualifying offer, the Reds will receive a compensatory pick in next year’s draft. If his contract is worth $50 million or more, the pick will fall between Round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A.

Reds general manager Nick Krall said last month that the team hadn’t had any major contract negotiations with Bauer, who is receiving contract pitches from multiple clubs.

Cincinnati acquired Bauer in a trade with Cleveland during the 2019 campaign. In 21 starts with the franchise, the right-hander went 7-9 with a 3.76 ERA, 1.036 WHIP and 168 strikeouts in 129.1 innings.

A number of teams across Major League Baseball are interested in Bauer, including the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox. However, the fans have been recruiting Bauer, too, and he recently ranked the top five pitches he’s received from various fan bases in a YouTube video.

Here’s how he ranked the fan bases:

Los Angeles Angels New York Mets San Diego Padres San Franciso Giants New York Yankees

If Bauer decides to sign with a club based on fan pitches, don’t be surprised if it’s one of the teams listed above.