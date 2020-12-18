Report: Rays sign Michael Wacha to one-year, $3M deal

Tampa Bay’s signing of the 29-year-old veteran was important following the departure of Morton to the Atlanta Braves and the injuries of Yonny Chirinos, Brendan McKay and Jalen Beeks. The Rays also are reportedly considering trading Blake Snell, which would leave them with Tyler Glasnow, Ryan Yarbrough and Josh Fleming, among others.

Last season with the Mets, Wacha went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 innings. Prior to his career in New York, the 29-year-old spent seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was named an All-Star in 2015 and NLCS MVP in 2013.

He’s 60-43 in his eight-year career with a 4.01 ERA and 1.334 WHIP.

Tampa Bay also is reportedly interested in bringing back Chris Archer, who became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Pirates declined his $11 million option for 2021.