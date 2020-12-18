Report: Jeremy Lin finalizing deal with Warriors

Lin made his NBA debut with the Warriors in 2010 and spent time with seven other teams over the course of seasons including the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors.

The Harvard product elected to play in China last season, averaging 22.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game for the Beijing Ducks, earning a Chinese Basketball Association All-Star appearance.

Lin was recently practicing with the G League Ignite in Walnut Creek, Calif., which is a team made up of top prospects and a number of veterans.

In order for Lin’s deal with Golden State to be completed, the Warriors will have to waive a member of their 20-man training camp roster.