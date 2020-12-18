Rapper Mystikal To Be Cleared Of Rape Charges

Rape charges will be dropped against rapper Mystikal after the court found there was a lack of evidence to move forward with the case.

A Caddo Parish grand jury returned a No True Bill against the 50-year-old rapper, who was arrested on a charge of first-degree rape, the Caddo district attorney’s office reports.

Mystikal’s attorney, Joel Peace, told TMZ that the charges went away because “new scientific evidence emerged causing the Grand Jury to take a second look at the rape allegations made against [him].”

He was arrested for the crime in 2017. After all the evidence was submitted, a Caddo grand jury indicted him on one count each of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. This second grand jury did not agree.

“However, additional evidence and information were discovered and the case was resubmitted to this second grand jury in the interest of justice,” the district attorney’s office shared. “Based on the grand jury’s decision, the Caddo Parish district attorney’s office will dismiss the charges pending against Mr. Tyler.”