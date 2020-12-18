Predicting the award winners for the 2020-21 NBA season

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

This fourth spot came down to Damian Lillard or Steph Curry. If Curry is a 98 out of 100, then Lillard is a 95 or 96. However, Lillard has a better chance at making the playoffs this season as Portland’s roster improved and got healthier this offseason whereas Curry’s team’s roster got worse with the loss of Klay Thompson. Curry’s team will be fighting for a playoff spot, so it’ll be difficult for him to garner much MVP buzz no matter how impressive his numbers are. On the other hand, Lillard will probably put up similar numbers and the Blazers could be contending for home-court advantage in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. MVP winners are almost always on one of the teams with the best record in the conference. Picking Video Game Dame over Chef Curry isn’t a referendum on which player is better, it’s simply a logical guess as to which team is going to be better in the regular season.