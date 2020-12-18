Pop Culture Recap December 11-18

Bradley Lamb
Aaand that’s what you missed!

Hey guys! Hannah here, back with your weekly pop culture and celeb roundup!

Scott Disick faced backlash after posting a video of the Kardashian kids doing the haka, a ceremonial dance for the Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand).

After a year of drama around the series, Hilary Duff officially announced that the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been scrapped.

Shia Labeouf was sued by former girlfriend FKA twigs for alleged abuse. The singer was backed up by Sia, who said Shia “is very sick.”


Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images, Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for HFA

Shia replied, stating that not all the accusations were true, but that he did need to take accountability for his alcoholism and aggression. Honey Boy director Alma Har’el released a statement standing in solidarity with FKA twigs and another of Shia’s former girlfriends, Karolyn Pho, who has also alleged abuse.

Tyler Oakley announced he was taking an indefinite break from YouTube after uploading a video every Tuesday for the last 13 years.


Tyler Oakley / Via youtube.com

He did say the break wasn’t going to be permanent, and alluded to other projects he wants to focus on in the meantime. Watch the full video here.

Lizzo, who is known for speaking about body image and normativity, faced backlash for doing a smoothie cleanse.


@lizzo / Via tiktok.com

She defended the move on her TikTok, saying “As a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for, like, a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.” Danielle Brooks, who you may remember from Orange Is the New Black, came to Lizzo’s defense, saying “Just like Lizzo, and so many other ‘fat’ girls, we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy.”

This season of The Masked Singer ended — the winner was LeAnn Rimes (who was dressed as the sun).


Fox

The runner-ups were Aloe Blacc, who was dressed as The Mushroom, and Nick Carter, who was dressed as the Crocodile.



Jeff Moore / Reuters, Doug Mills-Pool / Getty Images


The Mandalorian season finale was released on Disney+ after a whirlwind season, sending fans into a frenzy.

Elon Musk faced backlash after he tweeted an ignorant joke and called gender pronouns “an esthetic nightmare.”


elonmusk / Twitter / Via Twitter: @elonmusk

This, of course, prompted plenty of jokes about what Elon and Grimes named their baby: X Æ A-12.

Tom Cruise was recorded ranting at crew members during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 for not following COVID-19 regulations.


Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

According to Variety, he said (among other things), “If I see you do it again, you’re fucking gone.” Fellow celeb George Clooney came to his defense, saying “he didn’t overreact because it is a problem” and “if the production shuts down, a lot of people lose their jobs.” Someone also hilariously edited the rant over a Rudolph clip, in case you’re looking for a laugh.

Chadwick Boseman’s last movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was released on Netflix today. Critics have praised the film, in particular the performances of Boseman and Viola Davis.


David Lee / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

The film is produced by Denzel Washington, Todd Black and Dany Wolf.

After Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Star Lord was confirmed to be bisexual, many speculated about how the star felt about the matter.


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Chris Pratt belongs to the rather infamous church Hillsong, which has been accused of being ant-LGBT and supporting conversion therapy.

The Grammys controversy continued even FURTHER after Fiona Apple criticized them for nominating Dr. Luke (under the pseudonym Tyson Trax), who has been accused of abuse by Kesha.


Al Pereira / Getty Images

Snoop Dogg criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP,” saying “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.” Offset (who is married to Cardi B) responded, saying “all men should stay outta women business.”


Bennett Raglin / Getty Images for Essence

Snoop’s main issue was with the explicit lyrics that left little to the imagination — however, you might remember him doing that once or twice (AKA, a lot) in his own career.

Many have been speculating and claiming Lana Del Rey is engaged to boyfriend Clayton Johnson after she was seen wearing a wedding ring on The Tonight Show.


The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon / Via youtube.com

People reported the engagement. reached out to Lana’s team, who stated that they could not comment but refuted the claim that the two met on a dating app as People reported.

Dionne Warwick continued to be super active on Twitter, a fact which was mocked in last week’s SNL. She responded to the skit, calling it a “hilarious birthday gift.”


Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival

The skit featured a fictional talk show starring Ego Nwodim as Dionne as she interviewed celebs like Billie Eilish. You can watch the skit here.


Toni Anne Barson / WireImage / Getty Images

This was a bit surprising, not because Kylie didn’t make a lot of money, but because there was some pretty public bad blood between Forbes and Kylie after Forbes named her the youngest billionaire then revoked the title, accusing her of a web of lies.


Emma McIntyre / Getty Images For dcp

And finally, a lottttt of celebs talked about their kids this week.

