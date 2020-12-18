Pop Culture Recap December 11-18



@lizzo / Via tiktok.com



She defended the move on her TikTok, saying “As a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for, like, a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.” Danielle Brooks, who you may remember from Orange Is the New Black, came to Lizzo’s defense, saying “Just like Lizzo, and so many other ‘fat’ girls, we should be allowed to make healthy choices publicly without being made to feel like frauds for trying to be healthy.”