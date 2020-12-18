Pop Culture Recap December 11-18

Aaand that’s what you missed!
Hey guys! Hannah here, back with your weekly pop culture and celeb roundup!
2.
Scott Disick faced backlash after posting a video of the Kardashian kids doing the haka, a ceremonial dance for the Māori, the indigenous people of Aotearoa (New Zealand).
3.
After a year of drama around the series, Hilary Duff officially announced that the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been scrapped.
4.
Shia Labeouf was sued by former girlfriend FKA twigs for alleged abuse. The singer was backed up by Sia, who said Shia “is very sick.”
5.
Tyler Oakley announced he was taking an indefinite break from YouTube after uploading a video every Tuesday for the last 13 years.
6.
Lizzo, who is known for speaking about body image and normativity, faced backlash for doing a smoothie cleanse.
7.
This season of The Masked Singer ended — the winner was LeAnn Rimes (who was dressed as the sun).
9.
The Mandalorian season finale was released on Disney+ after a whirlwind season, sending fans into a frenzy.
10.
Elon Musk faced backlash after he tweeted an ignorant joke and called gender pronouns “an esthetic nightmare.”
11.
Tom Cruise was recorded ranting at crew members during the filming of Mission: Impossible 7 for not following COVID-19 regulations.
12.
Chadwick Boseman’s last movie, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, was released on Netflix today. Critics have praised the film, in particular the performances of Boseman and Viola Davis.
13.
After Chris Pratt’s Guardians of the Galaxy character Star Lord was confirmed to be bisexual, many speculated about how the star felt about the matter.
14.
The Grammys controversy continued even FURTHER after Fiona Apple criticized them for nominating Dr. Luke (under the pseudonym Tyson Trax), who has been accused of abuse by Kesha.
15.
Snoop Dogg criticized Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “WAP,” saying “Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him.” Offset (who is married to Cardi B) responded, saying “all men should stay outta women business.”
17.
Many have been speculating and claiming Lana Del Rey is engaged to boyfriend Clayton Johnson after she was seen wearing a wedding ring on The Tonight Show.
18.
Dionne Warwick continued to be super active on Twitter, a fact which was mocked in last week’s SNL. She responded to the skit, calling it a “hilarious birthday gift.”
21.
And finally, a lottttt of celebs talked about their kids this week.
