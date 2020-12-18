Players to watch: Pre-Christmas bowls

We’ve actually made it to bowl season! I wasn’t sure we’d get many bowl games, other than the College Football Playoff, the New Year’s Six games, and some of the other historically significant bowls. Yet here we are, and we get to see (as of now) 32 bowl games during the holiday season. Twelve bowl games have been canceled already (the Frisco Bowl was called off earlier this week), and there’s a chance we could see others shut down or teams possibly shuffled around. It is 2020, folks.

The pre-Christmas bowl games may not grab the casual fan, but there are some solid teams, and some of the players who will be participating in those bowls will be playing in the NFL one day. This year no Power 5 programs are playing in these games, but some excellent teams and some outstanding players are featured in these matchups. So let’s look at 15 players to watch in the pre-Christmas bowl games.