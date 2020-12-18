People Test POSITIVE For Covid After Gucci Mane’s ‘Mask Off’ Concert! (Video)

Two people claiming to have attended a December 14th Gucci Mane concert in Houston Texas claim to have came down with the coronavirus, has learned.

It’s not clear whether the two people contracted the disease at the event, or whether they had it and were contagious while at the event.

Last Sunday, Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane performed in front of a tightly-packed, standing-room-only crowd at the popular Houston club The Address. The concert drew an almost mask-less crowd,, prompting backlash on the Internet.

A brief look at video from the concert suggests not a single mask was in attendance, despite Texas being considered a red zone experiencing more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people.

Yesterday on Twitter, two people claiming to have been at the event claim to have contracted the COVID-19 virus. If true, that could make Gucci Mane’s concert a potential super-spreader event.