Pelosi receives the vaccine, to be followed by other members of Congress and Supreme Court justices.

Members of Congress and the Supreme Court will begin receiving coronavirus vaccinations in the coming days in an effort to safeguard the functioning of the government.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who would be second in line to the presidency if the president or vice president were unable to serve, was among the first on Capitol Hill to receive the vaccine.

The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, is also expected to receive the vaccine soon.

It was not immediately clear how many doses will be sent to Capitol Hill, but all 535 members of Congress and the nine justices are eligible under plans circulated on Thursday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Capitol’s attending physician, who indicated that vaccinations would take place in medical offices, out of the public eye.

Dr. Monahan urged lawmakers to take advantage of the opportunity.

“My recommendation to you is absolutely unequivocal: There is no reason why you should defer receiving this vaccine,” he wrote. “The benefit far exceeds any small risk.”