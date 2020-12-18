Paul McCartney Might Back Out of 2021 Glastonbury as He Sees the Event as Covid-19 ‘Super-Spreader’

Instagram/Mary McCartney

The 78-year-old musician admits he is reluctant to take the stage at the upcoming Glastonbury music festival over coronavirus concerns as he sees the event as a potential super-spreader.

The Beatles legend, 78, had been due to top the bill at the musical extravaganza this June (20), before it was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic – and the “Hey Jude” hitmaker doesn’t expect next year’s festival to take place either.

He said, “Glastonbury, where you’ve got over 100,000 people packed into a field? That’s a super-spreader.”

Despite admitting they are “a long way” from being able to say if there will definitely be a festival in 2021, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis has insisted bosses are doing “everything” in their power to try and get the Worthy Farm music extravaganza to take place next year.

The 50th anniversary of the iconic event, which was sadly cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic this summer (20), was due to be headlined by Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, and Kendrick Lamar.

Despite being forced off the stage, the rocker has been busy making music and recently released a sequel to his classic albums, 1970’s “McCartney” and 1980’s “McCartney II”, by making a record in which he wrote and produced all the songs, as well as singing and playing all the instruments.

Reflecting on the newly-released McCartney III, he told The Sun newspaper, “We were shocked to find ourselves in the middle of this but, for some creative people, it gave us unexpected time.”

“I should have been rehearsing for my shows, culminating in Glastonbury, and suddenly all of that was knocked out, so I was able to do some recording,” he recalled. “I was just making music purely for me that no one really was going to hear, except me and my family. I suddenly had about 11 or 12 tracks, not knowing what to do with them… but then the penny dropped.”

“I thought of McCartney I and II. I’d played all the instruments on those, which put this in the same class, so this should be McCartney III. I’d found a place for it.”