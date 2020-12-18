Part 1′ and ‘Part 2,’ According to Robert Pattinson

Every Twilight movie has a few things that stick out to viewers. A couple of things that many remember that particular movie for. Maybe it’s the line, “Ya likin’ the rain girl?” in Twilight if you’re going for a deep cut. Or maybe it’s the way Bella breaks her hand on Jacob’s face in Eclipse.

But for Breaking Dawn — Part 1 it’s most likely the wedding and the sex scenes. Because that’s basically all that happens. There are other interesting parts, yes, but the big things that many might remember, especially between Edward and Bella, are those two. And then for Breaking Dawn — Part 2 it’s the vampire sex scenes (maybe) and the ending.

Both parts of ‘Breaking Dawn’ are a bit different because they feature some intense sex scenes with Bella and Edward

Edward Cullen (ROBERT PATTINSON) and Bella Swan (KRISTEN STEWART) in ‘THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN-PART 2’ | Doane Gregory 2011 Summit Entertainment, LLC

First off, though, to even get to the intimate scenes between Edward and Bella, the two had to go through three movies of nonstop angst and obstacles. Of sexual tension and a little bit of second-guessing for a minute there, too.

It all paid off in the end, but for Kristen Stewart, three movies of not having a sex scene made actually filming one a bit odd.

“It was so weird, it didn’t even feel like we were doing a scene within a Twilight film,” Stewart said in 2011, according to People. “I was like, ‘Bella! What are you doing? Wow! What is happening here?!’ It was very surreal.”

In ‘Breaking Dawn: Part 2,’ Bella is a vampire, which makes these scenes a bit different

But still, it happened. And her character, Bella, could not have been happier that it did. So what was the difference between the two sex scenes? Vampires, duh.

“The sex is a lot wilder and more intense but I think it works better,” Pattinson said in 2012, according to Marie Claire UK. He was talking about how the intimate scenes in the second part differed. And if you watch them back, that’s kind of made clear by the mystical effects put around Bella’s face, the slow-motion here and there, and the overall lighting and camera work they did.

Pattinson also told NBC News that year that it couldn’t just be a “normal sex scene.” They had to be “inventive” because it was “supposed to be about, like, the greatest vampire sex you’ve ever had.” Well, no one has had vampire sex, so they probably have viewers all convinced regardless.

Of course, they had to be kept PG-13

With all this talk of vampire kanoodling, a friendly reminder that all of these movies are still PG-13. And the books were all meant for tweens and teens. So production made sure to keep a closeup on the actors’ faces so that they didn’t get too graphic with these scenes.

“It’s awkward doing close-ups in front of a big crew with the camera operator in your face and you’re supposed to show ultimate ecstasy,” Pattinson said, Marie Claire UK reported. “Kristen and I would start to laugh and the cameraman was laughing, too.”

Some scenes had to be reshot, according to People and director Bill Condon in 2011. Apparently, there was some thrusting going on from Stewart that wasn’t up to the MPAA’s guidelines on the PG-13 front.

“It’s almost clinical the kind of strict guidelines [the MPAA] have about anything that appears to be,” Condon stated.

