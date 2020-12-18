On possible would-be snow day, many Mass. districts opted for remote day

It’s obviously no secret that 2020 has come with its fair share of bad news, but the elimination of the snow day? For some Massachusetts districts, the answer is yes.

The use of remote learning brought to normalcy by COVID-19 may make the beloved unexpected day off from school fall into the void of what used to be, a “remember when” offered to future generations and received with confused expressions and disbelief.

Throughout the state, districts have been left to make their own decisions regarding whether to cancel school on days of inclement weather, or whether to simply continue learning remotely. Back in November both Chicopee and West Springfield schools decided that any would-be snow day would in fact be a remote learning day. Elsewhere, a New Jersey district has decided it will keep the snow day.

Considering the massive snow storm that dumped enough snow on Boston and other areas of Massachusetts to allow cross country skiing down streets, Thursday provided a test case to districts throughout the state. Here are the districts that opted for remote learning, according to The Boston Globe:

