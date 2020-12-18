NuScale Power Commends Government of Canada on Release of SMR Action Plan

Article content continued

As Canada continues to make progress toward phasing out coal-fired electricity generation and invests in new, clean technology, NuScale SMR power plants offer an affordable, emission-free, and carbon-free clean energy solution. The scalable multi-module design and characteristics of NuScale’s power plants are well configured to replace the retiring stations, as many are between 300 MWe and 600 MWe. NuScale SMR technology can also complement solar and wind to not only mitigate climate change, but to serve as a reliable and flexible resource to support Canada’s clean energy goals and Climate Plan, such as achieving 90 percent of electricity coming from non-emitting sources by 2030. Additionally, NuScale power plants can employ wet or dry cooling to meet the clean energy needs of Canada’s diverse geographic and climatic regions.

“NuScale is eager to play a part in helping Canada become a world leader in SMR development,” added Hopkins. “We have strong partnerships in the Canadian energy sector that augment our technology’s alignment with Canadian needs and look forward to strengthening them as the SMR Action Plan is implemented. This includes supply chain partnerships across Canada that we are prepared to leverage for projects in Canada, and around the world.”

NuScale has signed Memoranda of Understandings with Ontario Power Generation and Bruce Power.

​​​​​About NuScale Power

NuScale Power has developed a new modular light water reactor nuclear power plant to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, and other process heat applications. This groundbreaking small modular reactor (SMR) design features a fully factory-fabricated NuScale Power Module™ capable of generating 77 MW of electricity using a safer, smaller, and scalable version of pressurized water reactor technology. NuScale’s scalable design—power plants can house up to four, six, or 12 individual power modules—offers the benefits of carbon-free energy and reduces the financial commitments associated with gigawatt-sized nuclear facilities. The majority investor in NuScale is Fluor Corporation, a global engineering, procurement, and construction company with a 60-year history in commercial nuclear power.

NuScale is headquartered in Portland, OR and has offices in Corvallis, OR; Rockville, MD; Charlotte, NC; Richland, WA; and London, UK. Follow us on Twitter: @NuScale_Power, Facebook: NuScale Power, LLC, LinkedIn: NuScale-Power, and Instagram: nuscale_power. Visit NuScale’s website.

